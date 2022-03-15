Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Conduct Drives To Check Adulterated Food In Markets During Holi: Delhi Govt To Officials

Officials said is often seen that traders and other people engaged in the food business use adulterated products or stale food items during the festival season.

Drive To Check Adulterated Food In Markets During Holi. (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 8:16 pm

The Delhi government's Food Safety Department has directed officials to conduct special drives to ensure that adulterated food products are not sold during Holi, officials said on Tuesday. A circular has also been issued by the department in this connection, they said.


"It has been decided by the Commissioner, Food Safety to conduct special drive during the Holi season to lift both surveillance and legal samples of sweets, especially Gujiya and related items," the circular issued by the department said.


This special drive will continue for a few days even after Holi, officials said.

This special drive will continue for a few days even after Holi, officials said.

With PTI inputs.

