Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
CM Launches Mechanism For Online Mutation In Jharkhand

CM Launches Mechanism For Online Mutation In Jharkhand

Hemant Soren directed the officials to give it widespread publicity in rural areas of the state so that people can reap the benefits. 

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. File photo

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 5:46 pm

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday rolled out an online mutation system to make the process easier for people and minimise the involvement of middlemen. Now applicants will not have to make rounds of circle offices for mutation of their lands, which will be done through a digital process, an official said.

“It will be a transparent system without any involvement of middlemen. People will not have to face any trouble with the process,” the Chief Minister said. He directed the officials to give it widespread publicity in rural areas of the state so that people can reap the benefits. 

“We also want to make life easier for senior citizens. In the coming days, we will be introducing a system where people above 60 years will not have to make rounds of courts or offices for any work. We are planning to give them better services.”

After registration, the applicants will receive a case number through SMS and they can track the status of compliance of the application on the Jharbhoomi portal, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

