Cloudy Sky Likely In City

Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
According to weather experts, Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29.  The monsoon is just a few days away from Delhi and is expected to yield good rainfall in the first 10 days, weather experts said.

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 9:47 am

The national capital witnessed a warm morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded three notches above normal even as the weather office predicted possibility of thunder or lightning later in the day.

The city's minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded as 30.8 degrees Celsius. “The city will witness generally cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder or lightning on Tuesday,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to weather experts, Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29.  The monsoon is just a few days away from Delhi and is expected to yield good rainfall in the first 10 days, weather experts said.

The IMD official said the maximum temperature of the day will hover around 41 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Monday has settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 64 per cent, the weather office said. The air quality of the capital was recorded at 126 at 8.05 am on Tuesday which falls under the moderate category, as per CPCB data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

-With PTI Input

