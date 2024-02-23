Class 10 Student Shot While Protecting His Mother And Sister From Harassment In Haryana

A Class 10 student named Lokesh was shot on Thursday in Palwal, Haryana, while attempting to protect his mother and sister from harassment, as reported by the police. Currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, Lokesh sustained a gunshot wound to his right hand, according to NDTV.
The incident unfolded when Lokesh, along with his mother and sister, was returning home on Thursday. Encountering three individuals on motorcycles on the road, the men began misbehaving with the women. In a commendable act of courage, Lokesh stepped in to confront them. However, during the ensuing grappling and wrestling, one of the three men brandished a firearm and shot Lokesh before leaving the scene.
The gunshot wounded Lokesh's right hand, resulting in blood splatter. Despite the chaotic circumstances, Lokesh's mother and sister managed to transport him to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.
Upon learning about the incident, Lokesh's uncle promptly contacted the police, who have registered a case and initiated efforts to apprehend the accused. According to the officials, the individual responsible for shooting Lokesh has been identified as Kokan from Badhra.