Clash Erupts Among Manipur Police Trainees at Assam Academy; Seven Injured

A clash erupted among Manipur Police trainees at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district, Assam, resulting in injuries to at least seven individuals. The incident unfolded when a dispute over a trainee bringing liquor from a local market into the academy during dinner escalated into a larger confrontation between two groups.
Seven Manipur trainees sustained injuries, with three of them transferred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, while the remaining four were discharged after receiving initial medical attention locally. Assam Police DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh emphasized the importance of adherence to training protocols and assured corrective measures for any deviant behavior through rigorous training.
Singh also clarified that the clash originated from a disagreement over the distribution of dinner, stating that the issue has now been resolved. The Range IGP and DIG Training are actively involved in addressing the situation, as evidenced by pictures shared by Singh showing the trainees in the presence of Assam Police personnel.
To address the situation, Manipur Police has dispatched a senior IPS officer, M Pradip Singh, to assess and monitor the developments in Dergaon. In a late-night post on Saturday, Manipur Police assured that the matter is under control and being monitored in real-time.