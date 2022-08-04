Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CJI Ramana Names Justice Lalit As Successor As Law Ministry Sends Request For Recommendation

Justice Lalit, who would be appointed head of the judiciary on August 27, will have a tenure of less than three months as the chief justice of India. He retires on November 8 this year.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 12:58 pm

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the most senior judge, to the Centre. 

The CJI personally handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit.

Justice Ramana, the 48th chief justice of India who took over as head of the Indian judiciary from S A Bobde on April 24, 2021, is scheduled to demit office on August 26 after a tenure of over 16 months.

Justice Lalit, who would be appointed head of the judiciary on August 27, will have a tenure of less than three months as the chief justice of India. He retires on November 8 this year.

Related stories

India Will Thrive Only When Its Citizens Are Aware Of What Constitution Envisages: CJI NV Ramana

Media Must Confine Itself To Honest Journalism, Not Use Influence To Expand Business: CJI Ramana

Kangaroo Courts By Media, Agenda-Driven Debates Detrimental To Democracy's Health: CJI NV Ramana

Senior-most judge of the Supreme Court Justice U U Lalit, who is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), has been part of several landmark judgements including the one which held the practice of divorce through instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional.

Putting an end to speculative media reports that the official communication has been sent from the office of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju a few days back, an apex court official said the letter was received at the CJI’s office on Wednesday.

“Today (03.08.2022) at 21.30 hrs, the Secretariat of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India has received a communication dated August 03, 2022 from Hon’ble Minister of Law and Justice requesting Hon’ble CJI to recommend the name of his successor,” a statement from Ramana's office said. 

According to the convention, the CJI recommends the name of the senior-most judge as the successor. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is next in seniority to Ramana.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the process of appointment of judges in higher judiciary, the outgoing CJI initiates the process of naming the successor after getting a communication from the Law ministry. 

The MoP says the senior-most judge of the apex court considered fit to hold the office of the CJI and the views of the outgoing head of the judiciary has to be sought "at the appropriate time”. 

The MoP, however, does not specify the time limit for the initiation of the process of recommending the name of the successor CJI.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Chief Justice Of India (CJI) CJI Ramana Justice Lalit Supreme Court Kiren Rijiju Law Minister Law Ministry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case