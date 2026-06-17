Citizens’ Nine-Year Campaign Delivers State-Of-The-Art Mortuary At St George’s Hospital In Mumbai

Citizens led by Renu Kapoor campaigned for nine years to replace St George’s Hospital’s dilapidated mortuary with a modern facility.
Bureaucratic delays, encroachments, and infrastructure hurdles repeatedly stalled the project.
The new state-of-the-art mortuary opened on June 9, 2026, demonstrating the power of sustained citizen action.
A new mortuary at St George’s Hospital was inaugurated on June 9, marking the culmination of a remarkable nine-year citizen-led campaign that transformed a neglected facility into a modern, state-of-the-art structure.
The project began on May 12, 2017, when Colaba resident and Chartered Accountant Renu Kapoor visited the hospital to collect the post-mortem report of her driver. What she encountered left a lasting impression. The existing mortuary, a dilapidated shed with broken doors, inadequate facilities, and poor working conditions, exposed the harsh realities surrounding forensic services in public hospitals.
Determined to bring about change, Kapoor joined forces with 34 citizens from across Mumbai. Supported by former corporator Makarand Narwekar and MLA Rahul Narwekar, the group launched a sustained campaign to secure a dignified mortuary facility for the hospital.
The journey was far from straightforward. Repeated administrative delays, bureaucratic hurdles, and objections from encroachers occupying hospital land stalled progress for years. Plans for reconstruction at the original site were abandoned after resistance from illegal occupants. Even after an alternative location was identified, further objections necessitated redesigning the project.
The citizens persisted, meeting hospital superintendents, public works officials, and healthcare administrators over the years. More than 98,000 people from across the country supported the cause through an online petition. Volunteers contributed their expertise at every stage, tracking files, coordinating with authorities, and ensuring that the project remained on the public agenda.
Although construction was completed in 2024, another obstacle emerged when the facility remained without an electricity connection. Intervention from elected representatives finally secured the necessary approvals and funding. Additional delays followed due to encroachments blocking the designated hearse entry and exit route, with relocation efforts continuing through 2025.
Today, after 3,312 days of perseverance, the new mortuary stands completed. Featuring pristine interiors, modern infrastructure, and a viewing gallery for medical students, the facility represents a significant upgrade from the conditions that once existed.
For the citizens who championed the cause, the inauguration is more than the opening of a building, it is proof that collective action, persistence, and public participation can deliver meaningful change.