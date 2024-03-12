This development follows recent tensions with another Chinese vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 03, off the Sri Lankan coast, surveying the region. Last month, the vessel docked in the Maldives, raising concerns amid strained ties between India and Male. The Maldives, however, assured that the vessel was for "rotation and replenishment." India's concerns extend beyond the Maldives, as the vessel has been navigating the waters between the Maldives and Sri Lanka in a zigzag manner.