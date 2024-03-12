India successfully conducted a missile test off the Odisha coast, showcasing the capabilities of the Agni-5 missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the successful test through a post on social media.
However, a Chinese research vessel named Xian Yang Hong 01 has raised eyebrows as it swiftly navigated along India's eastern seaboard and is currently anchored in international waters, approximately 260 nautical miles off the coast of Visakhapatnam. This location is significant as it is close to where India bases its nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.
China, along with the US, Russia, France, and the UK, is one of the few countries possessing the capability to launch missiles with MIRV technology.
The missile under speculation was the K-4, designed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), with nuclear capabilities and the ability to carry warheads weighing up to 2 tonnes. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) alert issued last week designated a no-fly zone over the Bay of Bengal area, hinting at a potential missile test between March 11 and 16.
The Xian Yang Hong 01, a 4,813-tonne research vessel, has been closely monitoring India's activities, raising suspicions about its timing and positioning. The vessel entered the Malacca straits on March 6 and has since changed positions, reaching its current location, as reported by NDTV.
Believed to be equipped with sensors capable of detecting sub-surface acoustic signatures, the ship could potentially gather valuable intelligence on submarine activities. The Indian Navy has stated that the vessel is currently operating outside the Exclusive Economic Zone in the Bay of Bengal and is under constant monitoring.
This development follows recent tensions with another Chinese vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 03, off the Sri Lankan coast, surveying the region. Last month, the vessel docked in the Maldives, raising concerns amid strained ties between India and Male. The Maldives, however, assured that the vessel was for "rotation and replenishment." India's concerns extend beyond the Maldives, as the vessel has been navigating the waters between the Maldives and Sri Lanka in a zigzag manner.
This incident follows a similar pattern from November 2022 when a Chinese vessel, Yuan Wang 06, entered the Indian Ocean region ahead of a planned missile test. India canceled the NOTAM later. In December of the same year, another NOTAM was issued for an Agni-5 test, and China's Yuan Wang 05 entered the Indian Ocean region.