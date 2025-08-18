Chinese FM Wang Yi To Meet PM Modi On August 19 Ahead Of SCO Summit

1. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 19, ahead of the latter’s first visit to China in seven years. Modi is scheduled to travel to Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Wang arrives in India on Monday for a three-day visit. His programme includes talks with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Monday evening and a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Tuesday morning for the 24th round of Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary issue.
The meeting with Modi will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said Wang is likely to brief the prime minister on the SCO agenda and recent developments in Sino-India relations. He and Jaishankar are also expected to finalise the agenda for Modi’s meeting with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.
US President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on Beijing and Delhi, which will coincide with Wang's trip to India. Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tax on India, which includes a 25 per cent "penalty" for buying Russian energy and arms.
The most recent Wang-Doval meeting took place in June during a previous meeting of the regional security bloc known as the SCO.
NDTV reported that the relationship between China and India has somewhat thawed following the tariff onslaught of Trump. Earlier this year, the US and China engaged in a reciprocal import duty exchange, with Beijing announcing a 125 per cent tariff on US goods and Washington a 145 per cent charge on Chinese imports.