Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Two minor girls were killed and at least 20 persons were injured as the private bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into a ditch in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, police said on Sunday.



The accident took place on Saturday evening at Polmi ghat near Agarpani village under the Kukdur police station limits when the bus with more than 50 brick kiln labourers on board, was heading to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.



The driver lost control over the steering at a sharp curve, due to which the vehicle turned turtle before falling into a 25-30 feet ditch, he added.



"While two minors, identified as Ragini Sahu (nine) and Simran Manjhi (three), were killed in the accident, 20 others sustained injuries," he said, adding that the bus driver and conductor, who are yet to be identified, fled from the spot after the incident.



After being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a primary health centre in Kukdur and a community health centre in Pandaria. Of them, four severely injured were referred to Kabirdham district hospital later for better medical treatment, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are on to nab the driver and conductor of the bus, the official added.