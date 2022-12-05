Chhattisgarh Sees One COVID-19 Case; Active Tally Now Seven

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,734, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,581, leaving the state with seven active cases, he said.

The lone case was reported from the Mahasamund district, the official said.

With 1,691 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,88,08,849, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,734, new cases 1, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,581, active cases 7, today tests 1,691, total tests 1,88,08,849.