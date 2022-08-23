Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 222 Covid-19 Cases

Durg led with 21 cases, followed by 19 in Dhamtari, 17 in Bijapur, 16 in Balrampur, 11 in Bilaspur and 10 in Raipur among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in two districts.

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 9:56 am

Chhattisgarh reported 222 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.30 per cent, taking the tally to 11,72,474, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,101, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,56,789 after 84 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 1,584 active cases, he said. 

With 9,652 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,84,04,566 in the state, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,72,474, new cases 222, death toll 14,101, recovered 11,56,789, active cases 1,584, today tests 9,652, total tests 1,84,04,566. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Chhattisgarh Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 222 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Health Department Bulletin Covid Health Centres National Health Mission (NHM) COVID-19 Vaccines
