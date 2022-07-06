Chhattisgarh Logs 220 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,124

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 220 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.27 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,55,244, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,039, an official said.

The recovery count rose to 11,40,081 after 122 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,124 active cases, he said.

"Durg recorded 62 cases, followed by 36 in Raipur, 20 in Bilaspur, 15 in Surguja and 14 in Janjgir-Champa, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in nine districts," the official said.

With 9,697 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,79,68,973, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,55,244, new cases 220, death toll 14,039, recoveries 11,40,081, active cases 1,124, total tests 1,79,68,973.

(With PTI inputs)