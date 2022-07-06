Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Logs 220 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,124

The recovery count rose to 11,40,081 after 122 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,124 active cases, he said.

undefined
Covid cases in Chhattisgarh PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 10:15 pm

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 220 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.27 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,55,244, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,039, an official said.

The recovery count rose to 11,40,081 after 122 people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,124 active cases, he said.

"Durg recorded 62 cases, followed by 36 in Raipur, 20 in Bilaspur, 15 in Surguja and 14 in Janjgir-Champa, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in nine districts," the official said.

Related stories

Delhi Logs 600 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To 3.27 Percent

Covid: 8 New Cases In Ladakh

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 16,159 Fresh Infections, Active Cases Rise To 1,15,212

With 9,697 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,79,68,973, he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,55,244, new cases 220, death toll 14,039, recoveries 11,40,081, active cases 1,124, total tests 1,79,68,973.  

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Death Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads