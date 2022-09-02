Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Gets 29th District In The Form Of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki as the 29th district of the state.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 9:56 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki as the 29th district of the state.

It has been carved out of Rajnandgaon district, which had a large area, and people used to take almost the entire day to reach the headquarters, having to travel as much as 170 kilometers at times, Baghel said.

This has been reduced to 70 kilometers with the inauguration of the new district, said the CM, who also launched projects worth Rs 160 crore.

He is scheduled to inaugurate Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai as the 30th and 31st districts of the state on Saturday.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Chhattisgarh Sarangarh-Bilaigarh Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Rajnandgaon District Chhattisgarh Gets 29th District Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Indian Navy's New Symbol Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji: How It Looks And What It Means

Indian Navy's New Symbol Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji: How It Looks And What It Means