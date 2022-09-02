Chhattisgarh Gets 29th District In The Form Of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki as the 29th district of the state.

It has been carved out of Rajnandgaon district, which had a large area, and people used to take almost the entire day to reach the headquarters, having to travel as much as 170 kilometers at times, Baghel said.

This has been reduced to 70 kilometers with the inauguration of the new district, said the CM, who also launched projects worth Rs 160 crore.

He is scheduled to inaugurate Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai as the 30th and 31st districts of the state on Saturday.

(Inputs from PTI)