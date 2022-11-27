Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh: Elephant Found Dead In Surajpur, Electrocution Suspected

In Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, about 175 kilometers from here, an elephant died allegedly from electrocution on Sunday.

Elephants
Chhattisgarh: Elephant Found Dead In Surajpur, Electrocution Suspected Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 7:11 pm

An elephant died allegedly of electrocution on Sunday in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, some 175 kilometres from here, an official said.

The carcass of the male elephant, aged around 25 years, was found with its tusks intact near Pakni village this morning, said Sanjay Yadav, division forest officer of Surajpur division.

"Prima facie, it appears the elephant died of electrocution due to the presence of electric fences along a nullah (major drain). However, the exact reason will be known once we get the post-mortem report. Two persons who allegedly laid the electric wires are being questioned," Yadav said.

Chhattisgarh has reported more than 50 elephant deaths in the last four years. Most of the fatalities were reported from Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur, and Korea districts.

Tags

National Chhattisgarh Elephant Dead Surajpur Surguja Korba Balrampur Raigarh Jashpur Korea
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Woman Allegedly Kills 18-month-Old Daughter In UP's Bijnor

Woman Allegedly Kills 18-month-Old Daughter In UP's Bijnor