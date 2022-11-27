Chhattisgarh: Elephant Found Dead In Surajpur, Electrocution Suspected

An elephant died allegedly of electrocution on Sunday in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, some 175 kilometres from here, an official said.

The carcass of the male elephant, aged around 25 years, was found with its tusks intact near Pakni village this morning, said Sanjay Yadav, division forest officer of Surajpur division.

"Prima facie, it appears the elephant died of electrocution due to the presence of electric fences along a nullah (major drain). However, the exact reason will be known once we get the post-mortem report. Two persons who allegedly laid the electric wires are being questioned," Yadav said.

Chhattisgarh has reported more than 50 elephant deaths in the last four years. Most of the fatalities were reported from Surguja, Korba, Balrampur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur, and Korea districts.