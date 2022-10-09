Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh: Elderly Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Dhamtari

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a forest official said on Sunday.

Wild Elephant
Wild Elephant

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 3:44 pm

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kohka village, under Agladongri village panchayat, on Saturday evening, the official said.

The victim Mahesh Kuldeep was killed by an elephant when he went to work in his paddy field, he said.

On being alerted about the attack, forest officials rushed to the village and provided immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to the kin of the deceased person. The remaining compensation will be disbursed later, the officer said.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause for concern for the last decade and the menace has spread to some districts of the central region over the last few years.

The districts facing the menace are Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Gariaband, Jashpur, and Balrampur. According to forest department officials, over 210 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Man Killed By Wild Elephant In Jhargram, Seventh Death In 15 Days

Herd Of Wild Elephants Stay Put In Rubber Plantation In Kerala

Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed By Wild Elephant In Surajpur

Tags

National 65-year-old Man Agladongri Village Panchayat Trampled To Death Forest Official Wild Elephant At A Village Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari District Victim Mahesh Kuldeep Paddy Field
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card