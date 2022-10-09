Chhattisgarh: Elderly Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Dhamtari

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kohka village, under Agladongri village panchayat, on Saturday evening, the official said.

The victim Mahesh Kuldeep was killed by an elephant when he went to work in his paddy field, he said.

On being alerted about the attack, forest officials rushed to the village and provided immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to the kin of the deceased person. The remaining compensation will be disbursed later, the officer said.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause for concern for the last decade and the menace has spread to some districts of the central region over the last few years.

The districts facing the menace are Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Gariaband, Jashpur, and Balrampur. According to forest department officials, over 210 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

(Inputs from PTI)