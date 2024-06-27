National

Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jawan Shoots Self, Critically Injured

The incident took place in the wee hours when constable, Manoj Dinkar, was inside his barrack in the camp of CAF in Rampuram village under Bhopalpatnam police station area, an official here said.

Representational Image
Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jawan Shoots Self | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was critically wounded after he shot himself with his service rifle in an apparent suicide bid on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the wee hours when constable, Manoj Dinkar, was inside his barrack in the camp of CAF in Rampuram village under Bhopalpatnam police station area, an official here said.

As per the preliminary information, Dinkar, belonging to the 15th battalion of the CAF, turned the weapon on himself and shot himself, leaving him seriously injured, he said.

He was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was shifted to Jagdalpur (Bastar district) for further treatment, he said.

No suicide note found at the spot and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step, he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: JP Nadda Appointed As Leader Of Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Introduces Council Of Ministers In Upper House
  2. 'Far-Reaching Policies, Futuristic Vision': President Murmu Speaks On Upcoming Budget Session Of New Govt
  3. UltraTech Cement To Acquire 23 Pc In India Cements For Around Rs 1,885 Cr
  4. Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jawan Shoots Self, Critically Injured
  5. Explained | Role Of Deputy Speaker In Lok Sabha As Opposition India Bloc Seeks The Position
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Director Nag Ashwin Shares Picture Of His Broken Slipper, Reflects On His Hard Work
  2. Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025: Sonam Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez, Venus Williams, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike And Others Attend Fashion Extravaganza
  3. ‘PILL’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s Debut Series Exposes The Dark Underbelly Of The Pharma Industry
  4. Veteran Sage Character Actor Bill Cobbs Dies At 90, Breathes His Last In California
  5. Darshan Case: Pavithra Gowda Seen Wearing Make-Up In Custody; Cop Gets Notice
Sports News
  1. VEN 1-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: Rondon's Penalty Powers Venezuela Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: South Africa Overcome History Of Near Misses
  3. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  4. ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Youngster Paez Leads Ecuador To First Copa Win In Eight Years - In Pics
  5. AFG Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: England Great Blames India For Rashid Khan & Co's Loss
World News
  1. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  2. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  3. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  2. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  3. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  4. Kejriwal In CBI Custody: Bhagavad Gita, Home-Cooked Food Allowed; Can Meet Wife Sunita And Lawyers Everyday
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  6. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  7. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  8. Breaking News LIVE: JP Nadda Appointed As Leader Of Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Introduces Council Of Ministers In Upper House