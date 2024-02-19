Shivaji Jayanti: Tributes Paid To Maratha Warrior, Statue Sparks Tensions In Goa

The tributes were paid to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Monday.
Shinde and the two deputy CMs attended various programmes to mark the occasion, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the fort.
A large number of followers of the emperor are expected to gather at the site through the day to pay tribute.
PM Modi lauds Shivaji on birth anniversary:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Shivaji on his birth anniversary.
"Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. A visionary leader, fearless warrior, protector of culture and embodiment of good governance, his life inspires generations," he said on X.
Modi has often lauded Shivaji for his military and administrative genius and had invoked the much-admired Maratha king in his speech at the BJP convention on Sunday as well.
Know about ‘Shivaji Jayanti’:
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha Empire Shivaji that is celebrated across Maharashtra and is a public holiday. He was born in 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.
India is celebrating the 394th birth anniversary of Shivaji, who is known to be one of the greatest Maratha rulers who established the Maratha Empire.
The day is a kind of Maharashtrian festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the state. Shivaji is remembered for his bravery and valour, on this day people honour him for fighting for the nation.
Tension in Goa village over installation of Shivaji statue:
Meanwhile, tension prevailed in a village near Margao town in Goa after some people installed a statue of Shivaji, while another group took objection, leading to a police posse being stationed there to maintain peace.
The life-size statue was installed in Sao Jose De Areal village on Sunday, which led to a verbal altercation between two groups, the reports said.