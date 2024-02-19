Shivaji Jayanti: Tributes Paid To Maratha Warrior, Statue Sparks Tensions In Goa

A large number of followers of the emperor are expected to gather at the site through the day to pay tribute.

PM Modi lauds Shivaji on birth anniversary:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Shivaji on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. A visionary leader, fearless warrior, protector of culture and embodiment of good governance, his life inspires generations," he said on X.

Modi has often lauded Shivaji for his military and administrative genius and had invoked the much-admired Maratha king in his speech at the BJP convention on Sunday as well.