Chennai Weather Update: Thunderstorms and Moderate Rain Expected This Week

Chennai Air Quality

Chennai’s AQI stands at 95 (Moderate), with PM2.5 at 32 µg/m³ and PM10 at 45 µg/m³. Other pollutant levels include carbon monoxide at 458 ppb, sulfur dioxide at 3 ppb, nitrogen dioxide at 8 ppb, and ozone at 6 ppb. Recent rainfall has improved air quality from yesterday’s AQI of 81, as precipitation helps remove particulate matter from the air. However, individuals with respiratory or heart conditions should limit prolonged outdoor activities when humidity is high and air quality dips.​