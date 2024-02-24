Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Announce Joint Seat Distribution For Andhra Pradesh Elections

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan revealed their initial combined list of 118 seats for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday.

They emphasized that the seat distribution was considered with the possibility of accommodating the BJP if they choose to join the alliance.

TDP candidates will be contesting from 94 constituencies while Janasena will contest from 24 seats, as per the first list.