Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: BJP Wins Elections By Rigging, Says Akhilesh

The BJP on Tuesday swept Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, in a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which has alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

"BJP wins elections through rigging. The latest example is from Chandigarh, where an officer acted dishonestly in front of camera and made the BJP win by cancelling the opposition's vote," Yadav was quoted as saying in the statement.

"...if there is this level of dishonesty, is there any democracy left? Earlier, BJP committed dishonesty in all the elections in Uttar Pradesh. The people of Uttar Pradesh made the Samajwadis win the 2022 assembly elections, but by dishonesty, the BJP changed the result in its favour," Yadav claimed in the statement.