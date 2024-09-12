National

Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details

Health Insurance
Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above
info_icon

The Union government has decided to extend the national Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to all senior citizens regardless of their income category.

As per the announcement, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, all senior citizens 70 years and above can avail of the national insurance scheme benefits.

In the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union cabinet announced the changes to the AB PM-JAY Scheme.

"With this approval, all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio- economic status would be eligible to avail the benefits of AB PM-JAY. The eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under AB PM-JAY," read the official statement issued by the government.

As per PM Modi, this scheme will benefit 4.5 crore families with six crore senior citizens. The free cover under the scheme will be worth five lakhs and will be on a family basis.

Ayushman Bharat Insurance Scheme - Who Is Eligible?

All senior citizens who are 70 years and above are eligible under the scheme. The health care cover would be Rs 5 lakhs on a family basis

Senior citizens already under the AB PM JAY scheme can get an additional five lakhs top-up on their health insurance.

Senior citizens with private health insurance can also enroll in the health insurance scheme.

Senior citizens covered by other public health insurance schemes such as Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) - would have to choose between their current scheme and the AB PM-JAY scheme.

Once enrolled under the scheme, a direct card will be issued to the beneficiaries.

