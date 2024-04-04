National

'Competency-Based Education': CBSE To Focus More On Conceptual Questions For Classes 11 And 12 | Details Inside

According to the CBSE board officials, while the percentage of competency-focused questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, or any other type will be increased from 40 to 50 per cent, the percentage of constructed response questions including short and long answers will be reduced from 40 to 30 per cent.