'Competency-Based Education': CBSE To Focus More On Conceptual Questions For Classes 11 And 12 | Details Inside

Announcing a change in the existing examination pattern for Classes 11 and 12 from the 2024-25 session, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that the new format would include more competency-based questions to assess the application of concepts in real-life situations.

About the changes to be introduced

According to the education board officials, while the percentage of competency-focused questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, or any other type will be increased from 40 to 50 per cent, the percentage of constructed response questions including short and long answers will be reduced from 40 to 30 per cent.

NCERT releases new syllabus for Classes 3-6
New Curriculum, Books For Grades 3-6 From 2024-25, No Change In Syllabus For Other Classes: CBSE

BY PTI

"The board in accordancea with National Education Policy, 2020 has taken multiple steps towards implementation of Competency Based Education in schools, ranging from aligning assessment to competencies, development of exemplar resources for teachers and students as well as continuous capacity building of the teachers etc," said Joseph Emanuel, Director (Academics), CBSE.

"The main emphasis of the board was to create an educational ecosystem that would move away from rote memorization and towards learning that is focused on developing the creative, critical and systems thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century," he further added.

Representational Image
CBSE Curricula Revision: More Languages For Class 10 And 12, Changed Passing Criteria, Credit System | All About The New Proposal

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to the Director, the board will be adhering to the National Education Policy - 2020 for the assessments and evaluation practices for the academic session of 2024-2025.

"Consequently, in the forthcoming session, the percentage of Competency Based Questions that assess application of concepts in real-life situations included in the question papers of the board has been altered," he said.

There is no change in the exam format for Classes 9 and 10.

