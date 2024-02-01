CBSE Curricula Revision: More Languages For Class 10 And 12, Changed Passing Criteria, Credit System | All About The New Proposal

In a bid to implement the National Credit Framework mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed significant revisions to the academic structure for secondary and higher secondary education, as per media reports.

From increasing the number of languages in the secondary and higher-secondary curricula to introducing the standard organized credit system, the Board has suggested several amendments to implement the framework.

It has been reported that the proposal has already been sent to all heads of CBSE-affiliated institutions towards the end of last year and they were also requested to review the proposal and provide feedback by December 5, 2023.