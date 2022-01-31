Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

CBI Seeks Sanction From UP Govt To Probe Role Of Bureaucrats In PF Investment Irregularities

The agency has sought the nod of the state government under Section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act which mandates prior sanction from the competent government before initiating any investigation against a government officer. 

CBI Seeks Sanction From UP Govt To Probe Role Of Bureaucrats In PF Investment Irregularities
CBI - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 2:47 pm

The CBI has sought sanction from the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the alleged role of three senior bureaucrats in connection with alleged irregularities in the investment of over Rs 4,300 crore of provident fund of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) employees in scam-hit DHFL and other housing finance companies, sources said. The agency has sought the nod of the state government under Section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act which mandates prior sanction from the competent government before initiating any investigation against a government officer. 

The three bureaucrats are Sanjay Agarwal, Aparna U and Alok Kumar. Agarwal, a 1984-batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre and Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS from the state cadre, had held the post of UPPCL Chairman while Aparna U, a 2001-batch IAS, was the Managing Director. Agarwal is holding charge of Secretary, Agriculture and Kumar is Secretary, Power in the Centre at present. Aparna U is posted as Principal Secretary in the state. 

During the investigation of UPPCL PF scam, the CBI has learnt that over Rs 4,323 crore of savings of UPPCL employees under provident fund were allegedly invested in DHFL and other housing finance companies. "The agency has also found that out of the total investment, Rs 3,245 crore was allegedly invested in DHFL and other such companies," they said.

Related stories

CBI Changes Team Probing Death Of Dhanbad Judge

Delhi HC Directs CBI To Recall LOC Against Businessman Sana In Corruption Case

Govt Suspends GAIL Director Ranganathan After CBI Arrest

According to allegations in the case taken over by the CBI, it was alleged that a total of Rs 4,122.70 crore was invested in DHFL, out of which Rs 2,267.90 crore are still outstanding, officials said. The CBI took over the investigation into the scam on March 5 this year after taking over the FIR registered by the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow, they said.

The Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is facing multiple probes after a report suggested that the company, through layers of shell companies, allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of the total bank loan of Rs 97,000 crore. It is also alleged that the officials of UPPCL conspired to get the provident funds deposited in schemes of DHFL circumventing the rules which did not encourage such investments. 

Pravin Kumar Gupta, former secretary of the UP State Power Sector Employees' Trust and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, former director, finance, of UPPCL have been named as accused for criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. Provident fund of the UPPCL employees were being invested in fixed deposits of nationalised banks till October 2016. On a proposal of Gupta and former UPPCL managing director A P Mishra, the investment of funds started in PNB housing since December 2016, according to the officials.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National CBI Uttar Pradesh Government Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) DHFL Bureaucracy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Compensation For Farmers Hit By Unseasonal Rains In Delhi

Compensation For Farmers Hit By Unseasonal Rains In Delhi

Elections Keep Happening But Budget Session Very Important, Must Make It Fruitful: PM

Legal Action Starts As Ravi Kishan Flouts Poll Code, Covid Norms During UP Poll Campaign

Kashmir Gets Some Respite From Severe Cold Conditions

Naxal-Affected Districts Down From 126 To 70: President Ram Nath Kovind

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island