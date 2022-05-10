Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Searches 8 Locations In J-K, Mumbai In J&K Bank Building Purchase Irregularities Case

The CBI on Tuesday searched eight locations in Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai, including premises of then J&K Bank chairman Haseeb Drabu, in connection with alleged irregularities in purchase of a building by the bank for its integrated office in Mumbai in 2010, officials said.

CBI Searches 8 Locations In J-K, Mumbai In J&K Bank Building Purchase Irregularities Case
Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 6:29 pm

The CBI on Tuesday searched eight locations in Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai, including the premises of then J&K Bank chairman Haseeb Drabu, in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a building by the bank for its integrated office in Mumbai in 2010, officials said.

The Akruti Gold Building was purchased for around Rs 180 crore, they said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on November 11 last year on a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government, the officials said.

Related stories

SFJ Asks Himachal CM To "Learn" From Mohali Attack

All India Mixed Martial Arts Association: Giving An Identity To MMA In A Country Obsessed With Cricket

RBI Repo Rate: After Hike In Lending Rates, Banks Start Hiking Deposit Rates on FDs, SBs

The premises of the then directors of the bank M I Shahdad and Vikrant Kuthiala, and Executive Director AK Mehta were also searched during the operation, they said.

"The CBI is today conducting searches at eight locations including at Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai at the premises of then members of the Estate Committee of the Board of Directors, including then Chairman of J&K Bank, then directors, then executive director," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said. 

Incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidence, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during searches, he said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National CBI J&K Bank Fraud Case Investigation/Enquiry New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 