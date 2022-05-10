Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Investigates FCRA Violations; MHA Officials, NGO Representatives Under Lens In Countrywide Operations

According to CBI officials, so far, the agency has apprehended around six persons including MHA officials and NGO representatives in connection with the case

CBI Investigates FCRA Violations; MHA Officials, NGO Representatives Under Lens In Countrywide Operations
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 9:53 pm

In a countrywide crackdown, the CBI conducted operations at 40 locations and apprehended around 14 people including home ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen for allegedly facilitating the clearance of foreign donations in violation of FCRA, officials said Tuesday. 

The operation was launched after a complaint from the Union Home Ministry to the CBI in this regards, a home ministry spokesperson said. 

Officials said that when the issue of alleged violations of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) was brought to the notice of Home Minister Amit Shah, he directed that the strongest possible action should be taken against those involved. 

Related stories

CBI Searches 8 Locations In J-K, Mumbai In J&K Bank Building Purchase Irregularities Case

Punjab AAP MLA Under CBI Investigation On Bank 'Fraud' Of Over 40-crore

The MHA then lodged the complaint with the CBI, they said.

The arrest formalities are going on against some of the apprehended officials and others, they said. 

During its operation, the CBI found several officials were allegedly involved in exchanging bribes for facilitating clearances of foreign donations to NGOs in alleged violation of FCRA rules, agency officials said. 

The coordinated operation was going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan, they said. 

The operation has so far led to a disclosure of hawala transactions of around Rs 2 crore, they said.

Tags

National CBI CBI Raid FCRA Violations NGO Donation MHA Officials Investigation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas