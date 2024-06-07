National

CBI Files Final Charge Sheet In Land For Jobs Scam Involving Lalu Prasad

The final report submitted by the CBI in the special court covers all the railway zones where the recruitment was made in return for lands allegedly taken by members of Lalu Prasad's family, officials said.

The CBI filed its final charge sheet on Friday in connection with land for jobs scam allegedly involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family members, the officials said.

The final report submitted by the CBI in the special court covers all the railway zones where the recruitment was made in return for lands allegedly taken by members of Lalu Prasad's family, they said.

The special court will consider the report on July 6, they said.

"During investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the Railways officials and engaged persons as 'substitutes' in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives. This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate," an official said.

