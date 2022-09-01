Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
CBI Arrests Delhi Police ASI For Receiving Bribe Of Rs 7.89 Lakh; ACP Under Scanner

The CBI has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted in the anti-narcotics wing of Delhi Police for allegedly receiving a Rs 7.89 lakh bribe from an accused under probe, a case in which the role of an assistant commissioner of police is also under the scanner.

Two women arrested for creating ruckus at Delhi police station(Representational Image)
Two women arrested for creating ruckus at Delhi police station(Representational Image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 6:58 pm

The agency has arrested ASI Dushyant Gautam for allegedly accepting the bribe on the instructions of ACP Brijpal, who is also posted in the anti-narcotics wing, officials said.

The CBI in its FIR against the duo has alleged that Brijpal had demanded Rs 15 lakh through Gautam for giving relief to the wife of an accused facing probe in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Bhalswa police station.

The accused approached the CBI with a complaint against the police officials, they said.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the ASI (said the official) while accepting the bribe of Rs 7.89 lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused located in Delhi and Faridabad. The investigation is continuing," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. 

(Inputs from PTI)

