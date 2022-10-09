Campaign To Benefit Underprivileged School Girls With Eyesight Issues In Delhi

An NGO that has been working to help prevent avoidable blindness across India is running a campaign to benefit underprivileged school girls with eyesight issues in the city, organisers said on Sunday.

Children are being screened for vision and those detected with refractive errors are being provided free corrective glasses. Those with other ocular conditions are referred to the hospital for further treatment, they said. The campaign is being run by India Vision Institute (IVI).

"I am delighted that several underprivileged girls in Delhi will now be able to see better and complete their education thanks to this campaign to commemorate World Sight Day (WSD) month. WSD is commemorated worldwide on October 13," said IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel.

At a recent event under the campaign at Trilokpuri near Mayur Vihar here, school girls detected with uncorrected refractive errors received free eye glasses, the NGO said.

