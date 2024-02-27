CAA Rules To Be Issued Before Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect: Sources

The rules for the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) for fast-tracking citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are likely to be issued before the Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections comes into effect.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) gets enforced immediately after election schedule is announced, which is likely in next fortnight.

The rules for the CAA is likely to be issued before the MCC comes into effect, sources privy to the development said.