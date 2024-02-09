After Ram Mandir And UCC, BJP Rakes Up Citizenship Amendment Act Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Over the course of four years, since CAA was first introduced, Outlook has reported on how the legislation has been met with resistance from human rights activists, students from across the country, Muslim women and other sections of society. Shaheen Bagh in Delhi became a platform for dissent, for protest, for condolence, and for solidarity, where Muslim women –who are often seen as marginalised– led and managed the whole anti-CAA movement.

The police crackdown that was witnessed during the anti-CAA protests saw students being attacked with rods, thrashed and beaten inside their college libraries, for protesting against the proposed law. Four years later, these student activists still face legal cases against them while Delhi police failed to apprehend the actual perpetrators behind those infamous masked faces.

With the rules expected to be notified soon, activists say that a movement like the one in 2019 will be difficult to mobilise now because they fear their lives.