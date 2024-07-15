National

CAA: Assam CM Vows To Deport Those 'Who Came To India After 2015'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the state government will deport all those who came to India after 2015 based on the rules and regulations of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Photo: PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the state government will deport all those who came to India after 2015. Sharing an update on the CAA implementation, the Assam CM stated that one two people have registered under the new citizenship act.

"We will deport those who have come after 2015. Only two persons have applied so far who came before 2015. Out of five applications, three were not present in the hearing and only two have applied for CAA," the BJP leader stated at a press conference.

Based on the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act, migrants belonging to six religious minorities - Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian from neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will be allowed to stay in India as citizens if they entered the country before December 31, 2014.

CAA News: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates under CAA to first 14 people in New Delhi, the MHA said on Wednesday - PIB
14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates

BY Outlook Web Desk

Citing this, Sarma stated that anyone who has entered India in 2015 and after will be deported back to their country of origin.

The Assam Chief Minister's statement comes after he stated that the controversial citizenship act will be "completely insignificant" in Assam due to a low number of applications.

The CM stated in March that only three to six lakh people would apply for citizenship under the CAA act, not 1.5 crore.

“In my opinion, 3 to 6 lakh people will apply with CAA and not 20, 18 or 15 lakhs or 1.5 crores, which some people are claiming. It can be 10% more or less but not more than 6 lakhs,” the CM stated at an election rally in March.

