Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Three Accused

The app had made the details of several Muslim women public to allow people to participate in their "auction". Niraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Singh were granted bail by Additional Sessions Judge AB Sharma.

Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Three Accused
Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Three Accused PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 7:37 pm

A sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to three students arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case. The app had made the details of several Muslim women public to allow people to participate in their "auction". Niraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Singh were granted bail by Additional Sessions Judge AB Sharma. In his bail application, filed through advocate Shivam Deshmukh, Bishnoi claimed he had been falsely implicated in the case, and sought parity as his co-accused had been given bail. Earlier in April, the Bandra magistrate court in the metropolis had granted bail to Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Agarwal.
        
The police, in its charge sheet filed in March, had claimed Bishnoi asked a co-accused to send photographs of 100 "famous non-BJP Muslim women" in order to put them up for auction. The charge sheet also said Bishnoi was the first to share the link of Bulli Bai app on his Twitter group and members of the group were fully aware that it would be used to target Muslim women. While there was no actual auction or sale, the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.


(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

FIRs Registered In Delhi, Mumbai Against 'Sulli Deals' And 'Bulli Bai' Apps, 6 Arrested: Govt In Lok Sabha

Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals Creators Granted Bail On 'Humanitarian Grounds'; A Recap Of The Controversies

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Bulli Bai App Case Accused For Defaming 'Womanhood'

Tags

National Bulli Bai App Case Mumbai Court Muslim Women Niraj Bishnoi Aumkareshwar Thakur Neeraj Singh Judge AB Sharma Shivam Deshmukh Vishal Kumar Jha Shweta Singh Mayank Agarwal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613