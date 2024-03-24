National

Budaun Double Murder Case: Father Of Victims Sets Himself, Bike On Fire Over Investigation Delay

The police were able to stop Vinod Kumar, father of the minor victims after he tried to self-immolate and set his bike on fire.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
%7C%20Photo%3A%20PTI
Budaun double murder | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The father of the Budaun boys who were killed by a barber in their house set his bike on fire and tried to immolate himself too, upset over the fact the police have yet not been able to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

The police was able to stop Vinod Kumar, father of the minor victims after he tried to self-immolate and set his bike on fire .

Budaun Double Murder: What did the family say?

Vinod's mother Munni Devi said it's been six days since she lost her grandchildren but the police were yet to come up with a motive behind the cruelty.

Advertisement

"It seems that the police are hiding something," she said.

What did the police say?

Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said Vinod was missing his children because of Holi and set his bike on fire in rage.

"Seeing their shoes, clothes and other festival items, he could not stop himself and set fire to his bike to vent his anger," he said.

Budaun Double Murder: What has happened so far?

Two children were killed in the Baba colony area here on March 19.

After the incident, Sajid and Javed, both barbers, were identified as the assailants.

While Sajid was killed in an encounter with police the same day, Javed had on March 22 surrendered at the Satellite Police Outpost of the Baradari Police Station in neighbouring Bareilly district.

Advertisement

According to police, Javed had been on the run since the killings and had stayed at his in-laws' house before moving to Delhi, where his acquaintances told him that the police were looking for him. He later surrendered.

Hours after the incident on March 19, Sajid was shot dead in an encounter with police.

Sajid had entered the house of a family he knew and allegedly attacked Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife.

Ayush and Ahaan died on the spot, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital with serious wounds.

The Budaun district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into Sajid's encounter.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra