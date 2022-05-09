Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BSF Shoots Down Drone Carrying Heroin Along Border In Punjab

Frontier BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone.

BSF Shoots Down Drone Carrying Heroin Along Border In Punjab
Heroin recovered

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:47 pm

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjab's Amritsar, said the force on Monday. The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

“Frontier #BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered,” said the BSF (Punjab Frontier) in a tweet.

Related stories

Drug Trafficker Injured In Police Firing In Assam; Truck Carrying Heroin, Opium Worth Rs 20 Cr Set Ablaze

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Border Security Force (BSF) Shoots Down Drone Carrying Heroin Punjab Frontier Nine Packets Across The Border Smuggling Troops
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star