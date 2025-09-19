Bombay HC Refuses to Quash FIR Against Student Over Operation Sindoor Post

Court says regret, post removal, or good grades no grounds to dismiss charges; case adjourned for diary submission.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bombay High Court Bombay High Court initiates contempt proceedings Bombay High Court
Bombay High Court | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bombay HC held FIR against 19-year-old student cannot be quashed merely because she deleted her post and expressed regret.

  • Bench stressed academic performance is irrelevant to deciding criminal liability.

  • Court directed prosecutor to submit case diary in two weeks for further hearing.

The Bombay High Court stated on Friday that the case against a 19-year-old student for her social media post criticising Operation Sindoor cannot be dismissed on the basis that she removed the post and expressed regret.

PTI reported, Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad's bench ruled that the accused's status as a "bright student" and her "flying colours" in exams do not automatically mean that the FIR against her can be dismissed.

The Pune college student had petitioned the court to get the May FIR against her for posting on social media about Indo-Pak hostilities during Operation Sindoor revoked.

She was taken into custody but was later released after the High Court granted her bail.

Reportedly, the student's counsel told the court on Friday that the youngster had taken her exams and received good grades after obtaining release.

However, the bench said that her academic prowess could not be used as justification to dismiss the FIR.

According to the girl's attorney, she had no malicious intent when she made the post, promptly removed it, and expressed regret.

Related Content
Related Content

However, the court pointed out that the matter is really made worse and more complicated by the removal of the post.

After two weeks, the bench ordered public prosecutor Mankhuwar Deshmukh to submit the case diary and postponed the matter for a follow-up hearing.

The girl reposted an Instagram post from the 'Reformistan' account on May 7, criticising the Indian government for inciting a war against Pakistan.

According to PTI, after a flurry of threats, the girl realised her error and removed the post within two hours.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 to avenge the horrific April 22 Pahalgam attack, saw the decimation of terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Hostilities between India and Pakistan ended on May 10.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: IND Play 250th T20I, Gill-Sharma Open Against OMA

  2. Ireland Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Rain Delays Toss As Washout Threat Looms

  3. India Vs Oman Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: IND To Bat First Against OMA - Check Playing XIs

  4. ‘No Handshake’ Controversy: Anil Chaudhary Slams PCB’s Politics, Defends ICC Referee Pycroft

  5. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. CEA Nageswaran Expects US Tariff Dispute Resolution in 8–10 Weeks

  5. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged