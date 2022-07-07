Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and three other offences.

Bollywood actor and Congress Leader Raj Babbar.(File photo) File Photo

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 7:29 pm

The Uttar Pradesh Court on Thursday awarded two-year imprisonment to Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar in a case involving the assault of a polling officer.

Babbar was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and three other offences. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,500 on him.  

The polling officer had lodged an FIR against Babbar during an election in May 1996. The complaint was lodged at the Wazirganj police station here. At that time, Babbar was contesting from the Samajwadi Party.   

Babbar was present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

(With PTI inputs)
 

