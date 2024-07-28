National

'Blasphemy': Online Tutor Faces Criticism For Comparing Lord Ram With Mughal Emperor Akbar; Apologises Later

In the concerned video, Ranjan could be seen drawing comparison between the two figures and discussing about the power they held.

online tutor faces criticism for comparing Lord Ram and Mughal Emperor Akbar
Online tutor faces criticism for comparing Lord Ram and Mughal Emperor Akbar Photo: X
Civil services exam tutor Shubhra Ranjan faced criticism after a clip from her online classes went viral where she spoke about Lord Ram and Mughal emperor Akbar. Many social media users admitted to have complained to cyber police against her prompting an official apology from Ranjan herself clarifying that her intention was never to hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

Some users claimed that she has opined that Mughal emperor Akbar was more powerful than Lord Ram which allegedly offended the sentiments of Hindus.

Online Tutor Apologises

In a post on X, Ranjan shared a statement clarifying her lesson where she stated that the concerned video clip was only a brief part of a 'broader classroom discussion'.

She said, "My intention is not to hurt anyone's feelings. If it has happened, then I apologise."

Explaining further on the video, she stated, "You can understand from watching the complete video lecture that I intended to convey that Prabhu Sri Ram's Rajya was an ideal state."

"Bhagwan Prabhu Sri Ram signifies the best of India's spiritual heritage, civilizational ethos and cultural history. We have the highest reverence and faith in the Prabhu Sri Ram and the path shown by him. As an institution, we and all of our members have the highest reverence for all religions," she added.

Social Media Users React

A social media user accused Ranjan of corrupting the minds of civil service aspirants by comparing Lord Ram to Akbar and demanded strong action against her.

Another user called her lesson 'blasphemy' and also stated that they have already filed a complaint on the cyber police portal for the same reason.

