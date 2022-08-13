Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Home National

BJYM Will Hold History Classes For Those Questioning RSS' Contribution To Freedom Struggle: Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya said it was unfortunate that only a single-family was eulogised in the history of India's freedom struggle while the sacrifice made by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others was ignored.

Tejasvi Surya, Member of the Lok Sabha. PTI Photo

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 7:06 pm

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will arrange history classes for those questioning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's contribution to the freedom struggle, BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya said here Saturday.

He was in Pune to attend multiple events organised by the Pune city unit of BJYM, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Surya said it was unfortunate that only a "single-family" was eulogised in the history of India's freedom struggle while the sacrifice made by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others was ignored.

"Those who are raising questions about the RSS' contribution, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise special history classes for them," Surya told reporters. The RSS is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

"It is unfortunate that for the last 75 years, a typical history was taught which is only about appreciating a single family. Whereas the contribution of freedom fighters including Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel and others is purposely neglected. In 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' special classes will be arranged for them to understand our freedom struggle 360 degrees," he said.

Surya also said the nationalism trend is on the rise in Kashmir after article 370 was revoked. "When Article 370 was in place in Kashmir the national flag used to be insulted there but after revocation of the article many women belonging to self-help groups in the region are weaving the national flag under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

In August 2019, the Union government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, which was later bifurcated into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "To celebrate the spirit of nationalism in Kashmir, BJYM arranged a special Tiranga Rally from Lal Chowk to Kargil on July 26 in which more than 200 bikers participated," the BJYM leader added.

(With PTI Inputs)

