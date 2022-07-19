Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
BJP Workers Hold Protests In Delhi Over Rise In Power Charges

BJP workers and leaders held protests in Delhi over the rise in power charges and accused the ruling AAP government of ignoring residents' problems.

undefined
Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal File Photo

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 12:40 pm

Leaders and workers of the BJP's Delhi unit on Tuesday staged a protest in the city over the rise in power charges and alleged the AAP government was "neglecting" people's problems.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the protests are being staged in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital. He claimed that an appointment was sought from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss various issues, including the rise in power purchase adjustment cost. But instead of paying attention to the local issues, he is busy planning his Singapore trip, Gupta alleged.

The BJP has always been raising people's issues and holding massive protests against Kejriwal in a democratic way in all the Assembly segments, he said. People in Delhi are already paying higher power tariffs and with this hike in power purchase adjustment cost, their problems will multiply. This hike must be rolled back, the Delhi BJP president demanded.

