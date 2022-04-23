BJP Stoking Political Row Over Recital Of Hanuman Chalisa: Congress

In a veiled attack on the BJP, the Congress on Saturday said some people are creating a political controversy over the recital of Hanuman Chalisa to divert the people's attention from the issues of unemployment and price rise.

The call by Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai had led to strident protests by Shiv Sainiks. The politician couple withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa amid a high drama on Saturday that culminated in their arrest on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

Talking to reporters, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said the Central government has "failed" on all fronts and people are suffering due to the hike in prices of fuel and unemployment. "To divert attention from all these issues, some people are deliberately stoking political controversy by announcing to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray," Thorat alleged.

He said the law and order situation in Maharashtra is fine but some people are trying to disturb the peace by playing politics over Hanuman Chalisa. "The MVA government is aware of the politics of opponents. Our government is strong and stable and all allies are united. We firmly back the chief minister. People of the state are intelligent and will not fall for such tactics," said Thorat, who holds the revenue portfolio in the tripartite MVA government.

Thorat said the Congress-NCP combine had backed Navneet Rana in the Amravati constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, "but she changed colours soon after the result". "We made a mistake by supporting her," he added.

(With PTI inputs)