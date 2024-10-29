National

BJP Spokesperson Shaina NC Joins Shiv Sena, Set To Contest Mumbadevi Seat

BJP Spokesperson and Fashion Designer Shaina NC switched her party after she was offered a ticket to contest the assembly election from the Mumbadevi seat.

Shiv Senas Shaina NC filed her nomination
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC filed her nomination Photo: X/@ANI
BJP spokesperson Shaina NC has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after the party announced her candidacy for the Mumbadevi Assembly seat in the November 20 elections. She officially filed her nomination on Tuesday.

Although the Shiv Sena fielded her on a BJP ticket, Shaina switched her party from the BJP to the Shiv Sena a few hours after the announcement. She will now challenge Congress incumbent Amin Patel, who has held the Mumbadevi seat since 2009.

Fashion Designer and Politician Shaina expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar for the opportunity to serve the people of Mumbadevi.

"I would like to thank our Mahayuti leadership for this opportunity," she stated, referring to the coalition formed by BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP.

Shaina emphasized her commitment to the citizens of Mumbai, stating, "Having lived in South Mumbai all my life, I understand the challenges residents face, including issues related to cluster development, local hygiene, and open spaces," Shaina said while speaking to news agency ANI. She pledged to be accessible and accountable to her constituents. "I have no personal assistant; I answer all my calls," she assured voters.

Before filing her nomination, she visited the Mumba Devi Temple, which is a significant cultural landmark in her constituency, to seek blessings.

In addition to Shaina, the Shiv Sena has nominated several other candidates, including Sanjana Jadhav, the daughter of former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, who also recently switched from the BJP to join the Shinde-led faction.

Shiv Sena's latest list declares the candidacy of these 15 candidates:

  1. Sinkhed Raja- Shashikant Khedekar

  2. Ghanasvangi- Hikamat Udhan

  3. Kalyan Rural- Rajesh More

  4. Kannad- Sanjana Jadhav (earlier on BJP ticket)

  5. Bhandup West- Ashok Patil

  6. Mumbadevi- Shaina NC (earlier on BJP ticket)

  7. Sangmaner- Amol Khatal

  8. Shrirampur- Bhausaheb Kamble

  9. Nevasa- Vittalrao Patil

  10. Dharashiv- Ajit Pingale

  11. Karmala- Digvijay Bagal

  12. Barshi- Rajendra Raut

  13. Guhagar- Rajesh Bendal

  14. Hatkanangle- Ashokrao Mane (Jan Surajya Shakti Party)

  15. Shirol- Rajendra Yedraokar (Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi)

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes for all 288 assembly seats will be done on November 23.

