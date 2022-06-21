BJP Rebel, Modi Critic, IAS: Who Is Yashwant Sinha, Joint Opposition Pick For President?

A day after stepping aside from his post at the Trinamool Congress, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha was on Tuesday unanimously chosen as the nominee for the upcoming Presidential polls on June 18. Sinha emerged as the consensus presidential candidate of 13 opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party. Sinha's name came up after Pawar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah opted out of the race.

The parties that attended the meeting include the Congress, NCP, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, AIMIM, RJD and AIUDF.

Who is Yashwant Sinha?

The selection of Yashwant Sinha as the joint Opposition face for President may irk BJP, which had once been Sinha's party. The former union minister was inducted into the party in 1993 and eventually went on to head the Finance and External Affairs Ministries in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government (1999 to 2004). He was close to veteran leader LK Advani who had once introduced his to as a 'Diwali gift' for the party.

Teacher, BJP Rebel, Modi critic

Born in Patna, Bihar, Sinha was a student of political science, a subject he went on to teach in Patna University till 1962 before turning to civil services and eventually, politics. In his illustrious civil service record of 24 years, Sinha has held several key administrative positions including Sub-Divisional Magistrate and District Magistrate, Under Secretary and Deputy Secretary in the Finance Department of the Bihar Government and Deputy Secretary to the Government of India.

The former BJP leader started his political journey with the Janata Dal in 1984 after resigning from the IAS. In 1988, he became a member of Parliament. He has served as the Minister of Finance twice - once under Vajpayee and before that under PM Chandra Shekhar for a short spell (1990-91). While his early decades in the party saw his reign as an influential leader, the decline of the earlier BJP leadership including his apparent mentor LK Advani relegated his status to the margins of the party in the post-Narendra Modi years.

In April 2018, Sinha quit BJP citing that the party was “a threat to democracy” and embarked on a rebranding campaign to give his political career a makeover. In 2019, he penned a biography called 'Relentless'. He also spoke critically against the government's policies in Kashmir. Sinha was a critic of Modi, even when in BJP when he publicly criticised the PM. In a scathing 2017editorial titled 'I must speak up now', Sinha said that he had sought a meeting with PM Modi but was still waiting for it and accused former Finance Minister Arun Jaitly of destroying the economy. He has been critical of BJP on several fronts including demonetisation.



In an attempt to regain his political footing after BJP, the three-time Jharkhand Lok Sabha MP joined the TMC under West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in March 2021. The party has been a vocal opponent of the BJP and has been attempting to become the face of a united opposition front against the Modi-led NDA.

Exit from TMC

On Tuesday, Sinha said he will "step aside" from the TMC to work for the larger national cause of Opposition unity, amid indications that he was being considered as the Opposition's joint candidate after it was learnt that Mamata Banerjee proposed his name.

"I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step," Sinha said in a tweet.

A message for BJP

Sinha's joint nomination sends a strong message to the BJP regarding the Opposition's willingness to take united stands against the ruling coalition that are heavy on political symbolism, even if they may not win. While Sinha's candidacy does little to dent the BJP's chances in the Presidential polls which are likely to go in the BJP's favour, the Opposition's swift and wilful selection of Sinha - the number three choice after Gopakrishna Gandhi and Omar Abdullah, might be a rare display of political will from the otherwise divided Opposition. And it also might help resuscitate the fledgling political graph of Sinha, who has struggled to maintain relevance in recent years.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to announce their pick for the President's chair.