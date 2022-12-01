Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

BJP President Nadda Accuses Rajasthan Govt Of Putting Brakes On Centre's Development Efforts

Home National

BJP President Nadda Accuses Rajasthan Govt Of Putting Brakes On Centre's Development Efforts

The Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace at a time while those of China and the US are faltering,

HP Assembly polls: JP Nadda votes
JP Nadda says the Centre has spared no effort in the development of Rajasthan Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 3:26 pm

BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday said the Centre had spared no effort to develop Rajasthan and accused the state government of putting the brakes on its efforts.

The Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace at a time while those of China and the US are faltering, he said. "The Centre has spared no effort in the development of Rajasthan whereas the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has put the brakes on it," Nadda said. 

Nadda was addressing the BJP's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' at Dussehra Maidan here. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National BJP President Nadda Accuses Rajasthan Govt Brakes Centre Development Efforts
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19