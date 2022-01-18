Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
BJP Names Two More Candidates For UP Polls

Chattarpal Singh from Baheri and Bahronlal Maurya from Bhojipura are the two new names announced by the BJP.

BJP Names Two More Candidates For UP Polls
BJP announced two more candidates for the upcoming UP Polls - PTI File Photo

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 7:17 pm

The BJP Tuesday released names of two more candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, taking to 109 the total number of candidates declared by the party. 


Chattarpal Singh from Baheri and Bahronlal Maurya from Bhojipura are the two new names announced by the BJP.


For finalising the names of the candidates for the second and third phase, and the seat-sharing arrangement with its allies, BJP leaders including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are meeting at the party headquarters here. 


Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats.

