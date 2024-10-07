BJP Leaders Hail Modi's Public Service Journey, Say His Efforts Brought 'Unprecedented Development'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 23 years in public office, the BJP on Monday hailed his journey from Gujarat to the Centre as a "living inspiration," stating that the country's progress and global prestige have achieved "new dimensions" under his leadership.
Modi first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and served in that role for 13 years before becoming Prime Minister in 2014. He assumed office as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term in June this year.
"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 23 years in public life as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This 23-year journey of public service is a symbol of the unique dedication that exemplifies how a person can devote his entire life to the national interest and the welfare of the people," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.
The Home Minister, who has been a constant companion of Modi throughout his political journey, expressed his gratitude for witnessing Modi's long public life.
"Modi has demonstrated how to work for the welfare of the poor, the country's development, security, and strengthen India's global identity simultaneously," he stated.
Rather than viewing problems in fragments, Modi presented a vision of holistic solutions for the country, Shah noted.
"I congratulate Modi, the nation builder, who has been dedicated to the service of the nation and its people for 23 uninterrupted years, tirelessly and selflessly," he added.
BJP President J.P. Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Modi on reaching this milestone, emphasizing that his commitment to uplifting the poor and deprived sections of society, encapsulated in the mantra of 'Antyodaya,' is exemplary.
"His dedication to Maa Bharati (Mother India) is inspiring for all of us. The country's progress and global prestige have reached new heights under his leadership," he wrote in a post on 'X'.
In his journey from a grassroots worker to Prime Minister, Modi's life has always been "inclusive and all-encompassing," Nadda remarked.
"He has prioritized public service and nation-building. By instilling self-confidence in the people, Modi ji has given us the vision of a 'developed India,'" he added.
"On behalf of millions of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, I congratulate the Prime Minister for this inspiring journey. His successful leadership is our fortune," Nadda concluded.
Union Minister and former BJP President Nitin Gadkari stated that Modi's entire life has been dedicated to national interest and public service.
"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the world's most popular leader and India's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 23 years in constitutional office and public life," he said in a post on 'X'.
Gadkari noted that Modi's "popularity and dignity" have grown alongside India's standing in the world during the 23 years he has devoted to serving the poor, laborers, farmers, and the country.
"We have all witnessed his journey as a nation builder dedicated to the people of the country," the Union Minister added.
Congratulating the Prime Minister, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that Modi's 23-year-long dedication to uplifting the nation and society is inspiring for everyone.
"The Prime Minister has given a new direction to the dreams of crores of Indians by continuously advancing on the path of action with the spirit of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' and the mantra of 'charaiveti - charaiveti' (keep marching)," he stated in a post on 'X'.
"I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the Prime Minister for this continuous, uninterrupted, and unprecedented journey dedicated to the national interest," Chouhan added.
The BJP highlighted that Modi's pioneering initiatives as Chief Minister of Gujarat grew into mass movements through "jan bhagidari (public participation)," and as Prime Minister, these efforts have reached every corner of the nation, ushering in "unprecedented development."
"For over two decades, PM Modi has selflessly prioritized the nation, working tirelessly without a single vacation," the BJP stated in a post on 'X'.
"Let’s celebrate PM Modi's 'rashtra pratham (nation first)' commitment and his unwavering dedication to transforming the lives of 140 crore Indians, leading the nation towards building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," the party added.