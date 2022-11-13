Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
BJP, AAP, And Cong Leaders Express Resolve To Promote The Maithili Language

In the national capital, leaders of Congress, BJP, and AAP have committed to popularizing Maithili and incorporating it into school curriculums.

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 8:41 pm

Leaders of Congress, the BJP, and the AAP have expressed their resolve to popularise the Maithili language and include it in the curriculum in schools in the national capital.

BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, and Congress leader Pranav Jha made the resolve during the Mithila Festival and Maithili Literature Festival organised here on Saturday.

The three leaders said they will make every effort to promote the Maithili language by raising the issue at various fora such as the state assembly and legislative councils.

Mayukh is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council and Sanjeev Jha is a member of the Delhi Assembly. 

The festival was attended by senior journalists and litterateurs hailing from the Mithila region of Bihar. 

Tags

National BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha BJP AAP Bihar Legislative Council Delhi Maithili Language Bihar
