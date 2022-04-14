Birbhum Killings: CBI Arrests Man Who Transported Petrol Used To Burn Houses

The CBI on Thursday arrested the e-rickshaw driver who allegedly transported the petrol that was used to burn the houses in Birbhum's Bogtui village, leading to the death of nine people, according to an official.

The official said Ritan Shiekh, who had gone missing after the killings, was nabbed from his house in Bogtui in the early hours.

The official told PTI, "He was identified from the CCTV footage. Also, his name cropped up in statements given by other suspects arrested and witnesses. He used to go into hiding during the day and return home in the dead of the night."

The official added the CBI was on the hunt for him.

With this, the CBI has made six arrests in the case after taking over the probe from the West Bengal police on the direction of the Calcutta High Court. The agency has also taken custody of 22 persons earlier arrested by the police.

The official further told PTI the CBI searched Ritan's house after his arrest.

Nine people died of burn injuries as their houses in Bogtui were allegedly fire-bombed after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

