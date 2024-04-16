National

Bihar Sizzles As Mercury Tops 40 Deg C In Nine Districts

Severe heat will continue in several parts of Bihar in the next few days, the MeT department said.

Heatwave conditions in Bihar
info_icon

Heatwave conditions gripped parts of Bihar on Monday as the mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark in at least nine districts of the state, the weather office said.

While Sheikhpura district recorded the highest temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad registered 41.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Khagaria (40.9 deg C), Bhojpur, Banka, and Nawada (40.7 deg C each), Dehri (Rohtas) 40.2 deg C, Gaya and Motihari (40 deg C each).

State capital Patna recorded a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra called a high-level meeting to review preparedness of various departments in the wake of extreme summer weather conditions in the state.

"The CS asked departments concerned to coordinate with each other, and they should be ready to effectively deal with the situation...,” an official statement said.

